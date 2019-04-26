Father of tragic footballer Emiliano Sala dies

Emiliano Sala’s father has died, months after the footballer was killed in a plane crash in the English Channel, a politician has said.

Horacio Sala, 58, died at his home in Progreso in Argentina’s Santa Fe province, local media reported on Friday.

Progreso mayor Julio Muller told radio station La Red of Mr Sala’s death.

“He could never get over Emi’s death,” he said.

“The partner of Horacio called me at five in the morning. The doctors were already there.

"When he left his home, he had already died."