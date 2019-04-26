What are May's Cabinet saying about 5G Huawei leak?

Theresa May is facing calls for a full police inquiry into the leak. Credit: PA

An ultimatum has reportedly been issued to ministers over the leak of secret discussions by the UK’s top national security body. Theresa May is facing calls for a full police inquiry after the disclosure of discussions on whether to grant Chinese telecoms giant Huawei the go-ahead to participate in the UK’s 5G communications network. What have the ministers who attended this week’s National Security Council meeting said about the leak?

Theresa May

Mrs May’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is clear that the protection of information on matters of national security is of the highest importance.”

David Lidington (effective deputy prime minister)

“We don’t normally comment on leak enquires and this matter is being taken very seriously.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster David Lidington spoke about the 5G project at a Cyber UK conference in Glasgow Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Jeremy Hunt (Foreign Secretary)

“I think it is utterly appalling that that should happen, a really, really bad thing for decision-making in Government. “I have never leaked confidential Cabinet discussions and I never will. “I do think it is a very, very bad day for our democratic processes when that kind of thing happens.”

Jeremy Hunt said the leak was a Credit: PA

Gavin Williamson (Defence Secretary)

“Neither I nor any of my team have divulged information from the National Security Council."

Sajid Javid (Home Secretary)

“For any Government minister – whether a Cabinet minister or any other minister – to share sensitive information that cannot be out in the public domain is completely unacceptable and if it happens it should absolutely be looked at.”

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the leaking of secret information was ‘unacceptable’ Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Jeremy Wright (Culture Secretary)

“Officials, including the security and intelligence agencies, need to feel that they can give advice to ministers which ministers will treat seriously and keep private. “If they do not feel that, they will not give us that advice and Government will be worse as a result. “That is why this is serious and that is why the Government intends to treat it seriously.”

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright answered questions about the leak in the House of Commons Credit: House of Commons/PA Images

Liam Fox (International Trade Secretary)

A source close to Dr Fox “categorically denied” that he was involved in the leak.

Penny Mordaunt (International Development Secretary)