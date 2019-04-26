Debenhams closures: Full list of stores set to shut in 2020

These are the 22 stores expected to close in 2020:

Troubled high street retailer Debenhams has announced a Company Voluntary Arrangement, heralding the end of the famous shop in many high streets across the country.

The closures put 1,200 jobs at risk across the department store chain.

The group has announced a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), which will see the affected shops continue trading until early 2020.

Further closures could still be announced following discussions with landlords. Meanwhile rent reductions will be sought on many of the remaining branches.

Terry Duddy, executive chairman of Debenhams, said: “The issues facing the UK high street are very well known.

“Debenhams has a clear strategy and a bright future."