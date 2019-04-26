It’s a kind thing to do: Duke’s visit brings comfort to Christchurch families

Survivors and families of the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks say the Duke of Cambridge’s visit has brought them great comfort in their time of suffering.

About 160 members of the Muslim community turned out to meet William at the Al Noor mosque in the city, where just weeks earlier 42 people were shot dead by a terrorist.

Among those to meet the duke were people who had lost loved ones, some who had helped save lives and others who were injured in the attack.

Madina Nabi, whose father Haji Dauod Nabi was killed inside the mosque, said the duke’s visit had “made us feel important”.

“The fact that he came all the way here to just support us, it’s a very kind thing to do,” she said. “We really appreciate what he’s done.”

The 26-year-old told of her devastation at learning her father had died, having faced an agonising wait to discover whether he was among the victims.

“It was the most difficult moment of my life,” she said.