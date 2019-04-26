Man, 85, who's run every London Marathon since it began says next year will be his last as he passes on tips

An 85-year-old man who has run every London Marathon since the event was launched in 1981 has given his top tips for a successful run and a healthy life.

Ken Jones, who lives in Strabane, Northern Ireland, is one of the 11 remaining Ever Presents preparing for the 39th London Marathon where he will be the oldest runner.

He says next year will be his last race but luckily he's passing on his secrets to the next generation of runners.

He told ITV News the best thing to do is "not rush into it" and run in groups because "they'll encourage you and you'll make a lot of friends".

Mr Jones, who has a personal best of two hours 55 minutes, says the second half of a marathon is "mind over matter".