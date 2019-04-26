Lyra McKee murder: Police issue new footage of man they believe fired fatal shot

This stocky figure is the man detectives believe fired the shot that killed Lyra McKee. Credit: PSNI

Detectives hunting the killer of Lyra McKee have released new footage of the man they believe fired the fatal shot. The stocky figure is captured on video in the company of two other men on the night Ms McKee was killed in Londonderry. In other images, another man can be seen carrying a crate of petrol bombs.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: “I want to find the people who murdered Lyra and I believe the information that can help us bring those responsible to justice lies within the local community." He said of the stocky man: "In the footage you can see that he is shorter than both of the other men and of stocky build. "It’s my belief he is the gunman that fired indiscriminately into the crowd, placed the community and police officers at risk and took the life of Lyra. "You can see he is wearing dark clothing and in other footage you can see this clothing in a different light. People know who he is."

Another image of the man detectives believe fired on officers. Credit: PSNI

Ms McKee, a 29-year-old journalist, was reporting on disturbances on the Creggan estate in Londonderry last Thursday night. She was seen near police vehicles as trouble broke out and was hit in the head by a firearm round fired by a man hiding near a building. The New IRA later said one of its "volunteers" had fired the weapon, targeting police but hitting Ms McKee. The latest footage focuses on three key individuals, all of them wearing scarfs or masks to hide their features. Other images show they also have their hoods up or are wearing baseball caps.

A man is seen carrying a crate of petrol bombs. Credit: PSNI

The trio - one said to have been carrying a crate of petrol bombs - were seen walking across Central Drive a minute before the killing. Mr Murphy called on the community to overcome any fears and come forward to identify the main suspect.

One of the three men police are hunting in connection with the murder. Credit: PSNI

"I believe that people in the community know who this individual is. I recognise that people living in Creggan may feel it is difficult to come forward to speak to police," he said. "Today I want to provide a personal reassurance that we are able to deal with those issues sensitively. "At Lyra's funeral on Wednesday we heard many messages of the potential for a better future, but as I've said previously such sentiment will be all in vain if we can't tackle the malign influences that some individuals continue to exert over our communities."

Lyra McKee's death prompted an outpouring of anger. Credit: PA