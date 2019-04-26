Montenegro punished by UEFA over fans' racist abuse of England players

Montenegro has been punished by UEFA and will play their next European Championship qualifier behind closed doors after their supporters racially abused England players last month.

England's black players including Danny Rose, Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi were particularly targeted by groups of home fans within the Gradski Stadion in Podgorica as the Three Lions won 5-1 on March 25.

Sterling celebrated his goal in the game in front of the Montenegrin fans, who were heard making monkey chants.

The Balkan country will now play their next match, a June 7 qualifier at home to Kosovo, in an empty stadium as a result, the Football Association of Montenegro announced on Friday.

The Football Association responded to the news and said it hopes the ban "sends out a message" in regards to racism both on and off the pitch.