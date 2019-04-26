MSP pledges to deliver 50,000 objections to Loch Lomond development

A Scottish Green MSP has pledged to set a new record by delivering more than 50,000 objections to a tourist development application near Loch Lomond.

The £30 million proposals include a 60-bedroom aparthotel, 32-bedroom budget accommodation, a craft brewery, boat house, leisure centre and restaurants, as well as upgrades to public footpaths and green spaces.

Named Lomond Banks, the site would be developed in part of Balloch, which is currently marked for tourism development in the local plan.

Ross Greer responded to the relaunch of plans for the development on the banks of Loch Lomond by pledging to deliver at least 50,000 objections.

It is believed it would set a record for any planning application in Scottish history.

Objections to the Flamingo Land Limited and Scottish Enterprise application are already at more than 40,000.