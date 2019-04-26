Nicola Sturgeon tight-lipped on how Scotland can secure second independence vote

Nicola Sturgeon remained tight-lipped over a strategy to secure a referendum on Scottish independence despite promising to a win a second vote.

Earlier this week, the SNP leader said Brexit had changed the landscape of British politics and paved the way to hold another vote, just years after Scots voted to remain in the UK.

There has been no formal response from the UK Government but Theresa May has opposed the move on several occasions.

The Scottish First Minister told ITV News on Friday her strategy is to "make and win the case for independence" but did not give away how she plans on changing Westminster's stance on the issue.