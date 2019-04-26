Human leg found yards from primary school near Grimsby

Police are investigating after part of a human leg was discovered on a footpath just yards from a primary school.

Humberside Police said they received a report of the body part being found near Grimsby at about 6.45am on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the limb has since been forensically examined, and confirmed it is a small section of human lower leg and foot.

A cordon has been put up in the area where the body part was discovered, close to the old railway track at Louth Road in New Waltham, north-east Lincolnshire, police said.

A footpath connecting Peaks Parkway and Station Road - and running by New Waltham Academy - was shut by police.

Detective Inspector Rhodri Troake added: “The body part has now been recovered and has been forensically examined, and while we are still in the very early stages of the investigation, we can confirm it is human and is a small section of a lower leg and foot.

“Further detailed forensic examinations and analysis will now be conducted to ascertain the identity of the individual and to establish the exact circumstances.

“Numerous inquiries are being carried out as part of the investigation to determine what events may have occurred prior to this incident, how the body part came to be on the path and also the length of time it may have been in situ in the area.”