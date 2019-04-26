Peaky Blinders virtual reality game to launch in 2020

A virtual reality experience set in the world of Bafta-award winning TV series Peaky Blinders is to be developed with the help of Government funding.

The game, due to be released next year, will use cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enable the virtual characters to interact and respond to players’ gestures, movements, voice and body language.

The game is being produced by entertainment studio Maze Theory, which has been awarded funding by the Government’s Audience of the Future Programme to develop the game.

The developers said players will enter the criminal world of the show’s urban street gangs and attempt to complete a covert mission to defeat a rival gang, while visiting famous locations from the show, including the Shelbys’ illegal betting shop and The Garrison pub.

It will be created in partnership with Peaky Blinders distributor Endemol Shine Group, and brand owner and producer Caryn Mandabach Productions.