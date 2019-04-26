Possible Banksy emerges as Extinction Rebellion protests close

The environmental artwork sprung up on a wall in Marble Arch around the time the demonstrators gathered nearby to celebrate the closing of their spell of disruption in central London .

The end of the 10 days of climate change protests by Extinction Rebellion activists has been marked by the daubing of what appears to be a Banksy mural.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While there is no confirmation the piece is by the famed artist, it does bear a similar stencilled style.

It shows a child clutching an Extinction Rebellion sign while crouching near a plant shoot emerging from the earth.

“From this moment despair ends and tactics begin,” accompanying words say.

Skeena Rathor, vision co-ordinator for the activists also known as XR, told the crowd in Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park on Thursday that the event marked a “pause” in their protests.