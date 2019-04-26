Red weather warning for some parts of Ireland as Storm Hannah approaches

Severe weather warnings have been issued for some parts of Ireland as Storm Hannah approaches.

Status yellow warnings have been issued for 11 of the Irish Republic’s 26 counties.

A red level warning was issued for counties Kerry and Clare in the south west of the country, as north-westerly winds, associated with Storm Hannah, will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h – with “violent” gusts of 130km/h to 150km/h for a time this evening between 7pm-10pm.

A red weather warning means that the public should “take action to protect themselves and their properties”.

ESB Networks said on Friday night that strong winds have caused damage to the electricity network affecting approximately 10,000 homes, farms and businesses, predominantly in counties Kerry and Cork.

With the storm continuing to track across other counties, further damage to the network can be expected, the company added.

Areas most affected include the Iveragh and Dingle peninsulas and areas of West Cork including Macroom.

Ireland’s weather service Met Eireann has issued orange level wind warnings for most of Ireland’s south west, including counties Limerick, Galway, Cork, Waterford and Tipperary.

It said north-westerly winds may be at higher levels, especially in coastal areas of Clare, Kerry and West Cork, and strongest between 6pm and midnight.

The Irish National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) severe weather team has been monitoring the storm in tandem with Met Eireann as it moves towards Ireland.