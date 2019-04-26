Running conditions set to be cool and cloudy for the London Marathon

Last year saw the warmest London Marathon on record, with 24C (75F) recorded at St James Park.

However, this was cooler than the 29C (84F) temperatures had hit just a couple of days before this, making April 19, 2018, the warmest April day on record.

While participants had to run in the heat, they had had to do much of their training in the cold, with the Beast From The East scuppering many a long run.

March and February 2018 saw exceptional snow falls and wind chill, and then just weeks later the UK was fast forwarded to early summer, almost leap frogging spring.

This year, the Marathon is a week later due to Easter last weekend, but looking to be a lot cooler.

Running conditions are set to be cloudy and cool, aided by a north-west breeze - perfect running conditions but on the slightly chillier side for spectators.

The Marathon will get off to a nippy (in more ways than one) start with temperatures of 9C (48F), heading up to a cool-feeling 12C (54F) by the afternoon - a little below average for the time of year and much lower than temperatures over the warm Easter weekend.