Shops remain shut, road blocks are in place and tensions are running high as police warn of more attacks in Colombo

Almost a week has passed since the Easter Sunday terror bombings and tensions are still running high in Sri Lanka.

Shops that should be open remain with their shutters down and streets that would normally be packed appear deserted.

Security warnings of potentially more attacks have spread fear and road blocks remain in place as police stop and search motorists and motorbike riders around the capital Colombo.

Security officials are still hunting for suspects and explosives that are unaccounted for. Sri Lanka's president has claimed the alleged ringleader behind the bombings, radical preacher Zahran Hashim, was killed in the attacks.

There are also fears that Muslims could be targeted as retaliation for the carnage last weekend that killed 253 people, including eight Britons and left 500 injured.

The government urged Muslims not to gather publicly for the Friday prayer service known as the Jum'ah prayer.

ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward has filmed from one of the road blocks and said the city remains on high alert: ''It's these road blocks that are continuing to create a bit of tension here, a bit of unease as we move into a weekend where there is a warning of potentially more attacks.''