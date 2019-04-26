- ITV Report
Shops remain shut, road blocks are in place and tensions are running high as police warn of more attacks in Colombo
Almost a week has passed since the Easter Sunday terror bombings and tensions are still running high in Sri Lanka.
Shops that should be open remain with their shutters down and streets that would normally be packed appear deserted.
Security warnings of potentially more attacks have spread fear and road blocks remain in place as police stop and search motorists and motorbike riders around the capital Colombo.
Security officials are still hunting for suspects and explosives that are unaccounted for. Sri Lanka's president has claimed the alleged ringleader behind the bombings, radical preacher Zahran Hashim, was killed in the attacks.
There are also fears that Muslims could be targeted as retaliation for the carnage last weekend that killed 253 people, including eight Britons and left 500 injured.
The government urged Muslims not to gather publicly for the Friday prayer service known as the Jum'ah prayer.
ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward has filmed from one of the road blocks and said the city remains on high alert: ''It's these road blocks that are continuing to create a bit of tension here, a bit of unease as we move into a weekend where there is a warning of potentially more attacks.''
As Sri Lanka enters its first weekend of religious services following Sunday's mass bombings, Catholic services across Colombo have been suspended.
Sri Lanka's Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs Mohamed Hashim Abdul issued a statement labeled "very urgent" on Thursday in which he urged Muslims not to gather publicly for the congregational Jum'ah prayer.
However, some mosques chose to defy the call and opened for midday prayers.
The UK has advised against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka.
The Foreign Office has warned terrorists "are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Sri Lanka" and these attacks could be "indiscriminate" and in areas visited by foreigners.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: "Following the horrific attacks on Easter Sunday, and the ongoing Sri Lankan security operation, I have received updated advice from the Foreign Office and decided to update the travel advice to British nationals to Sri Lanka to advise against all but essential travel.''
