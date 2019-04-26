Social media photos inspire holiday choices

Instagram has become the travel brochure of choice for many Britons, with more than half (55%) of the nation booking trips abroad after being inspired by images they have seen on social media, a survey has suggested.

Research for easyJet also found nearly one in three travellers (32%) said their biggest priority when considering a foreign destination was how well their holiday photographs would look on Instagram.

The survey of 2,000 British holidaymakers aged 18 to 65 found more than one in four (27%) admitted to “extending their holiday” by continually posting holiday photos once they had returned home.

Three in 10 (30%) admitted they share holiday photos online to incite envy among friends and followers.