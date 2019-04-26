Sunday masses cancelled in Sri Lanka amid attack fears

There will be no Sunday Masses until further notice after the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, the Archbishop of Colombo has said.

The announcement comes one day after the Foreign Office warned people not to travel to Sri Lanka "unless absolutely necessary" and the US Embassy in Sri Lanka warned people to stay away from places of worship this weekend over concerns about possible further attacks.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said church officials had seen a leaked security document describing Catholic churches and other denominations as major targets for attackers.

He also asked the faithful to stay at home for their own safety.

"We don't want repetitions," said the cardinal in cancelling the services.

Cardinal Ranjith also appealed for financial support to rebuild the lives of affected people and reconstruct the churches targeted in the so-called Islamic State-claimed suicide bombings, which killed over 250 people on Sunday.

Authorities in the island nation downgraded the death toll from the previously stated 359.

Sri Lankan officials say they continue to search for suspects in the bombings, and on Friday a shootout with suspects took place as police attempted to raid a building in the country’s Eastern Province.

Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said a gun battle took place in the coastal town of Sammanthurai, 200 miles from the capital Colombo.