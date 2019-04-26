Taylor Swift to release new song called ME!

Taylor Swift has said she is releasing a new single and music video called “ME!” on Friday that is about “embracing your individuality and really celebrating it”.

In an interview with Robin Roberts on Thursday — during the 2019 NFL Draft on ABC — the pop star said the song features Brendon Urie of Panic! Of The Disco.

“I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get melodies stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes (people) feel better about themselves,” she said.