Two injured after explosion and fires at Port Talbot steelworks

Two people have suffered injuries after an explosion rocked the UK’s largest steelworks causing fire to break out.

Locals reported their houses shook with the force of a blast at the Tata Steel site in Port Talbot in the early hours of Friday morning.

Several bright flashes could be seen in video purported to be of the incident shared online.

Emergency services including paramedics and firefighters rushed to the complex after 999 calls began to stream in at around 3.35am.