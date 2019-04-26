Vauxhall cars in new fire risk alert

The boss of Vauxhall has told ITV News the company is today writing to hundreds of thousands of vehicle owners warning of a new fire risk. This will be the third time the same Vauxhall Zafiras have been recalled over similar dangers. We’ve had dozens of reports where the cars have burst into flames, often leaving owners terrified. In an exclusive interview, the company’s managing director told us he rejects MPs' claims the manufacturer has been “reckless over safety”.

The boss of Vauxhall has told ITV News the company is writing to hundreds of thousands of vehicle owners warning of a new fire risk. Credit: Vauxhall

Around 235,000 Zafira B vehicles manufactured between 2005- 2014 are to be recalled yet again. The same cars have previously been recalled for fire risks in 2015 and 2016, following at least 67 fires confirmed as being caused by a fault identified around five years ago. Letters are being sent to vehicle owners today, alerting them to this new problem and offering a free repair, which will take around an hour per vehicle. Vauxhall has confirmed to ITV News that there have been 10 incidents of "overheating" of components caused by this latest problem and one confirmed fire in a vehicle. Anyone concerned that their vehicle may be in the recall batch should click here for full details or call 08000 260866.

The same cars have previously been recalled for fire risks in 2015 and 2016. Credit: PA