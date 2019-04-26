Vauxhall Zafira recall: What you can do if you're affected

Hundreds of thousands of Vauxhall Zafira owners are being warned of a new risk. Credit: Vauxhall

Car giant Vauxhall is sending out letters to hundreds of thousands of owners of its Zafira model warning them of a new fire risk. About 235,000 Zafira B vehicles manufactured between 2005 and 2014 are to be recalled yet again. The same cars have previously been recalled for fire risks in 2015 and 2016, following at least 67 fires confirmed as being caused by a fault identified around five years ago. Here's what you need to know about the recall:

Dozens of Zafira cars have burst into flames. Credit: PA

Which model is affected?

It's the Zafira model B, built between 2005 and 2014, specifically those fitted with electronic climate control installed between these dates.

What are owners going to be told?

Owners of Zafira B models the company has identified as potentially being at risk should hear in the next few days from the company. The letter will inform them of the potential risk, and offer a free repair, which should take about an hour.

Think your vehicle needs a fix but didn't get a letter? Here's where to check

If you own a Zafira B but don't receive a letter, you can check if your vehicle is subject to the recall by visiting this government site. You can check the car registration number to see if it's one of the hundreds of thousands of vehicles subject of this latest recall. If your car does need a fix, it's the responsibility of the manufacturer to rectify it - and you should not have to pay for any repairs or parts. The government site tracks all vehicles subject to a safety recall. Or you can contact Vauxhall direct on 08000 260866 or through the website: www.vauxhall.co.uk

What has happened with Zafira recalls so far?