Sri Lanka travel warning and Huawei leak probe lead the papers

The latest developments in the Huawei probe make the front of some newspapers. Credit: PA/Twitter

A range of stories lead Friday’s front pages. The Prime Minister has ordered a formal inquiry into leaks on Huawei from the National Security Council, while Cabinet ministers Jeremy Hunt and Gavin Williamson publicly denied they were behind it, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Whitehall’s most powerful official sent those present at the meeting an ultimatum to confess or deny if they were responsible, The Guardian reports.

The Metro leads with the Foreign Secretary’s warning of more terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

The latest crime figures show there is a knife attack every 12 minutes in Britain, The Independent reports.

Children could be banned from school unless they have had a measles vaccine, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Daily Mail leads with a row between Sir Mo Farah and Haile Gebrselassie.

Fee-paying schools are saving taxpayers more than £20 billion a year, their head teachers have claimed in comments reported by The Times.

A mother is being forced to battle in court for power over her two children from her jailed paedophile ex-husband, the Daily Express says.

The Financial Times reports on the collapse of merger talks between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.