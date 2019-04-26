Will landlords vote down Debenhams' turnaround plan?

Debenhams is struggling.

It needs to cut its costs and its debts to survive.

On Friday, it launched a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) in an attempt to reduce its rent bill.

Landlords are bearing the brunt of this restructuring.

Some 22 of Debenhams 166 department stores will close after Christmas in a decision that affect town and city centres from Canterbury to Kirkcaldy.

The company expects to close around 30 stores in future too but has not yet said where.

At the stores Debenhams hopes to keep, the company wants landlords to accept reductions in rent of up to 50%.

Landlords could vote down the CVA proposal in 10 days' time, but but doing so would risk pushing Debenhams back into administration.

There's no obvious sign of rebellion.

One landlord told me they would accept the reductions, since "some rent is better than nothing".