William's compassion shines through, says one Christchurch mosque attack family

Prince William poses for picture with the Siddiqui family. Credit: Alisha Siddique

Prince William's compassion and down-to-earth concern for others has been praised by a family caught up in the New Zealand mosque attacks. The Duke of Cambridge made time for the family of Mohammad 'Sam' Siddiqui, who was shot in the arm as he tried to flee from the gunman in the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. In photographs shared with ITV News, William is seen smiling broadly with the family and in deep conversation with them.

William meets Alisha Siddique, whose father survived the mosque attack. Credit: Alisha Siddique

Alisha Siddique, Sam's daughter, told ITV News of how wonderful the duke had been with them: "He was so lovely and it was so nice of him to make the time to come see us all and to put in the effort of seeing each family individually," she said. "He has a lot of compassion. "He told dad and my mum to take care of themselves and asked if we still felt safe and if we were being looked after." William was joined in meeting members of the Muslim community by New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Alisha Siddique meets New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern. Credit: Alisha Siddique

About 160 members of the Muslim community turned out to meet William at the Al Noor mosque in the city, where just weeks earlier 42 people were shot dead by a terrorist.

New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern shares an emotional moment with Rehana Siddique. Credit: Alisha Siddique

Alisha Siddique told how she had received a phone call from her mother, Rehana, telling her her father had been shot. “It was very frightening. I drove here (to the mosque) as quickly as I could,” she said. “When I realised it was Friday, and there would be so many people at the mosque, that’s when it really hit me.”

Rehana Siddique hugs New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. Credit: Alisha Siddique