I'm ‘young and vibrant' says Donald Trump, 72, and able to beat Joe Biden, 76, in presidential race

When are you too old to be President of the United States?

The answer, according to Donald Trump, is not when you are in your 70s.

The current US President, who is 72, could face competition from 76-year-old Joe Biden who on Thursday announced his bid to be the Democrats' presidential candidate for the 2020 election.

At 77-years-old, Bernie Sanders is the oldest candidate in the running and has also launched his Democratic bid.

Asked by a reporter, how old is too old to be President of the United States, Trump replied: “I just feel like a young man.

"I’m so young.

"I can’t believe it.

"I’m a young vibrant man.”