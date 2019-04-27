Avengers: Endgame topples Star Wars preview record

Avengers: Endgame has got off to a mighty start at the box office, earning a record 60 million US dollars (£46m) from Thursday night preview showings in North America, according to the Walt Disney Co.

The previous record holder was Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned 57 million dollars (£44m) from Thursday previews in 2015, although Avengers: Endgame was shown in more theatres.