Brain tumour patient, 13, first child to be scanned in pioneering machine

A young brain cancer patient has become the first child to test-drive a pioneering radiotherapy machine. Alex Burchell, 13, volunteered to be scanned in the MR Linac machine at The Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, to help doctors prepare to treat children. The hospital hopes to start administering radiotherapy to selected paediatric patients using the technology next year.

Alex was keen to volunteer Credit: The Royal Marsden/PA

Scientists believe the machine, which is unique in generating magnetic resonance images (MRI) while also delivering X-ray radiation beams, could one day cure some cancers in a single treatment. The technology can track the shifting positions of tumours in real time, allowing clinicians to constantly monitor their location while administering treatment. Tottenham fan Alex, who was diagnosed with a high grade glioma brain tumour in January, helped the Royal Marsden team test and calibrate the machine’s imaging equipment earlier this month. He did not undergo radiotherapy during the test-run, but full trials in paediatric patients with upper abdominal and high grade glioma are expected to begin in 2020.

Alex gives the thumbs up as he prepares for his scan Credit: Royal Marsden/PA

Prostate cancer patient Barry Dolling, 65, became the first UK patient to receive the groundbreaking radiotherapy treatment in September last year. Since then 12 others have been treated, and a new trial for rectal cancer patients opened last month.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.