Cat with ears cut off named Vincent van Gogh by vets

A stray cat who had his ears cut off has been named Vincent van Gogh by vets who saved him. Police are investigating a string of incidents where cats have been injured in Norwich in the last two weeks. The head nurse at the veterinary surgery which treated two of the cats said they named the stray after the Sunflowers artist who famously mutilated his own ear.

Injured cat Vincent van Gogh Credit: Taverham Vets/PA

Norfolk Police said one of five incidents in recent weeks involved a man seen putting a cat into a holdall, before dropping the bag and running off when challenged by a member of the public on Tuesday in the city’s Berners Street. The next day a woman called police to report seeing a man swinging a cat by its tail against a garage in the Philadelphia Lane area, before running off with the animal towards Pengrove Road. A cat’s body parts were found on allotments in the Woodcock Road area on two occasions in the last five weeks, police added. Lottie Sparkes, head nurse at Taverham Vets, described the injuries to the cats they treated as “horrific”. She said: “Both cats were brought in for mutilation of their ears. Their ears had been chopped right down to the base of the head, and the first cat had a really nasty laceration across its back, which was obviously quite a really big open wound.

Bubba also had his ears cut off but is recovering well Credit: Georgina Barnes/PA