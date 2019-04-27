Constitutional Relations Secretary to call for inclusive indyref2 drive

Listen to all of Scotland to build support for independence, Scotland’s Constitutional Relations Secretary will urge the party faithful at the SNP conference.

Mike Russell will give the opening speech at the party’s spring conference in Edinburgh on Saturday.

He is expected to tell delegates Scotland will become independent if party members “take the right path in the right way”.

Mr Russell’s comments will follow First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s statement at the Scottish Parliament earlier this week that if Brexit happens there should be another Scottish independence referendum before the next Holyrood elections in 2021.

On Friday, she appeared to hint the vote on Scotland’s future could take place even if the UK remains in the EU, saying “many people” would agree Westminster’s treatment of Scotland during the Brexit process fits the material change in circumstances required to give the party a mandate for a new vote.