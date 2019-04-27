Green campaigners stage mass ‘die-in’ beneath Dippy the dinosaur

Activists staged a 'die-in' beneath Dippy the dinosaur. Credit: Extinction Rebellion Scotland/PA

Environmental activists have staged a “die-in” protest underneath Dippy the dinosaur at the exhibit’s temporary home in Glasgow. Extinction Rebellion Scotland said around 300 people, many of them in families, were involved in the protest at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Saturday. The activists lay down under the well-known copy of a diplodocus skeleton, as though they were dead, to convey their message that climate change may cause the extinction of the human race. Many held handwritten signs bearing the question: “Are we next?” the campaign group said.

Around 300 people took part in the demonstration. Credit: Extinction Rebellion Scotland/PA

The 20-minute-long event was organised by the Wee Rebellion, a climate change protest group for young people in Glasgow, associated with Extinction Rebellion. Earlier this month, climate change protesters occupied Edinburgh’s North Bridge, bringing traffic to a standstill. And some protesters scaled Glasgow’s Finnieston Crane and hung banners at City Chambers as part of nationwide protests. Extinction Rebellion said it is aiming to raise awareness of the “ongoing sixth mass extinction of life on Earth which is being caused by industrial agriculture, overfishing and deforestation”. A spokesman for Glasgow Life, the arts organisation that manages the Kelvingrove, said: “The protest was orderly and lasted for around 20 minutes, before those involved dispersed. There was no disruption to the venue.” Dippy, the Natural History Museum’s famous diplodocus, went on display to the public in Scotland for the first time in January and is staying in Glasgow until early May.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.