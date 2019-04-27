Labour to call vote for Parliament to declare a climate emergency

Demonstrators during a Extinction Rebellion protest in Parliament Square in London. Credit: PA

MPs will vote on Wednesday whether to declare an environmental and climate emergency following mass protests over political inaction in addressing the crisis. Labour will force a Commons vote on the issue, one of the key demands of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) movement, whose activists paralysed parts of London in previous weeks. Jeremy Corbyn said he hoped other countries would follow if the UK Parliament became the first in the world to declare a climate emergency.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg met politicians including Jeremy Corbyn and Green MP Caroline Lucas during a visit to Westminster Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The move was backed by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who has been nominated for the Nobel peace prize for her campaign to tackle climate change. XR is calling for Government to “tell the truth by declaring a climate and ecological emergency” setting out the need for urgent change. Mr Corbyn praised “the inspiring climate activism we’ve seen in recent weeks” and said it was a “massive and necessary wake up call for rapid and dramatic action”. As part of their protest, which saw key parts of central London occupied by activists, a small group of XR activists targeted Mr Corbyn’s home by using a bike lock on a fence and then gluing themselves together.

Climate activist glued themselves together outside Jeremy Corbyn’s house in north London as part of the XR protests Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Mr Corbyn said: “For young people, the climate emergency is the cause of their generation. And we in older generations must face up to this seriously. “We have to have a much more focused and serious approach towards climate change and the damage we’re doing to our planet. “We want a world for those in countries worst affected by and least to blame for climate change and our young people. “On Wednesday, the UK Parliament will have the chance to be the first in the world to declare an environment and climate emergency, which we hope will trigger a wave of action from parliaments and governments around the world.” Labour’s policy is for the UK to achieve net zero emissions before 2050, an ambition which falls far short of Extinction Rebellion’s call for a 2025 deadline. The Opposition pointed to official figures showing a 2% reduction in emissions last year, suggesting that a level compatible with net zero emissions would not be reached until 2100.

Greta Thunberg has backed the Labour proposal. Credit: PA