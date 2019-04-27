New orchards to be created in bid to reverse dramatic decline

Dozens of new orchards are to be created across England and Wales in a bid to reverse their dramatic decline in recent decades.

The National Trust said it will plant 68 new ones by 2025, after a reported 63% drop in orchards since 1950.

The boost in orchards is part of what the trust has called an ambitious plan to encourage wildlife.

The organisation said the loss of orchards, which it described as “one of Britain’s most symbolic habitats”, is mainly down to changes in agricultural practices, market forces, neglect and pressures from development.