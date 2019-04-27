Police launch investigation after bodies of woman and young boy found at home

Police arrive at the property in Newmarket, Suffolk. Credit: PA

Police have launched an investigation after a woman and a young boy were found dead at a home on a quiet residential street. The pair - who have not been formally identified - were found by a member of the public inside the two-storey property in Newmarket, Suffolk, on Friday afternoon. Neighbours said a woman in her early 30s and her son under 10-years-old who was "always smiling" but "kept themselves to themselves". A police cordon remains in place around the property, a semi-detatched home on a narrow street of around 30 properties.

A Volkswagen Golf hatchback is parked on the pavement out side the property, which is also situated behind the police tape. One neighbour, who lived opposite, said: “I came home last night about 8pm and there were feds (police) everywhere. “They were here all night, I think, and forensics were going in and out.” He said he knew the woman by sight but had only spoken to her once. “She, like everyone I suppose, kept herself to herself. I only spoke to her once to collect a parcel. She was probably early 30s. “The boy seemed happy enough though. He was a youngster, maybe seven or eight. He was always smiling every time I saw him.” Another couple, who also live on the street, said they had seen the boy playing in the nearby park. They said: “She was probably in her 30s, he was under 10. But they kept themselves to themselves. “There are a lot of rented houses on this street so a lot of people come and go.”

An elderly resident said there were only a handful of home owners on the street, and that the majority were rental properties. She said: “I’ve been here for 60 years and it’s quite a quiet street. “Very sad though, isn’t it. Tragic. “There are so many new people moving in and out of here. I daresay I knew her by sight, but I didn’t know her.”

