Scots struggling to make it to payday in the black, study suggests

A quarter of Scots find it difficult to make ends meet on their present income, a survey for Citizens Advice Scotland suggests.

The same proportion of adults said they ran out of cash before pay day “most of the time” or “always”.

Some 25% of those polled said they would like to save for a pension but cannot afford to, while almost one in four (23%) said they would like to have the recommended level of dental treatment but are not able to spare the cash.