One person dead and several hurt in shooting at US synagogue

The shooter was reported to have opened fire at the Poway Synagogue in California. Credit: Google Maps

A man has been detained by police in California following a shooting at a synagogue that has left one person dead and a number of others injured. The shooting happened on the last day of Passover at about 11.30am, local time (7.30pm UK) at the synagogue in Poway, about 25 miles northeast of San Diego. Local mayor Steve Vaus told media one person had died. It's not clear exactly how many other people were hurt, although local media said at least four patients were taken to hospital.

The Official San Diego County Sheriff's Department Twitter account said: "Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 16000 block of Chabad Way as @SDSOPoway Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. "Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation." It later give a brief update on those injured but did not confirm how many casualties there were or the nature of their injuries.

