Sri Lanka troops find 15 bodies after raid on militants’ house

Sri Lankan security forces have found 15 bodies, including six children, after militants linked to the Easter bombings opened fire and set off explosives during a raid on their house in the country’s east, police said. The gunbattle began on Friday night after police tipped off soldiers to a suspected safe house near the town of Sammanthurai, where authorities said the militants detonated three explosions and opened fire. At least three others were wounded in the attack, said police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara. He said that some of the dead likely were militants who blew themselves up in suicide bombings. Earlier, the military said at least one civilian had been killed in the attack.

Sri Lankan police officers patrol a neighbourhood in Colombo, Sri Lanka Credit: Manish Swarup/AP

Raids and police curfews shut down areas of eastern Sri Lanka as Catholic leaders cancelled Sunday Masses indefinitely. Officials also urged Muslims to stay home for prayers in an extraordinary call by the clergy to curtail worship as fear of more attacks plagued the island nation. Major General Aruna Jayasekara, the local military commander, said soldiers and police waited until daylight on Saturday to carry out further raids in Eastern Province given houses being built so close together. Meanwhile, the military said security forces had recovered explosives, detonators, “suicide kits”, military uniforms and Islamic State group flags in the ongoing raids. In the same area, police spokesman Mr Gunasekara said officers acting on information from intelligence officials found 150 sticks of blasting gelatin and 100,000 small metal balls, as well as a van and clothing suspected to be used by those involved in the Easter attack.

A Sri Lankan catholic priest stands near broken glass in front St Anthony’s Church in Colombo Credit: Manish Swarup/AP