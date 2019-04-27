Thousands of properties left without power as Storm Hannah's 80mph winds batter Britain

At least 10,000 properties are left without power today. Credit: PA

At least 10,000 properties have been left without power after Storm Hannah battered Britain with 82mph winds and heavy rain. A yellow weather warning has been issued across Wales, as well as in central and southern England, until 3pm today as transport networks look set to be hit with delays. Northern Ireland has issued a yellow rain warning, with flooding in some homes and businesses "likely". Western Power Distribution said more than 1,700 properties were left with out power on Saturday morning, the majority of which are in Wales.

Transport for Wales said storm damage on the Conwy Valley line meant buses were replacing trains between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog. The Llyn Peninsula saw the highest gust overnight when a gust of 82mph was clocked at Aberdaron. Meanwhile a gust of 78mph was recorded at Pembrey Sands in Carmarthenshire and a 64mph gust was observed at the Needles off the Isle of Wight. Forecasters said the highest winds were expected in exposed coastal areas, although gusts could reach up to 50mph as the storm moves inland. Many areas will see wet and windy conditions on Saturday, although Scotland and South East England are expected to see better weather. However temperatures are only expected to reach between 9C (48F) and 12C (53F) – much lower than the 26C (79F) heat seen over the Easter weekend. Western parts could also see a touch of frost on Saturday night under clearer skies in Storm Hannah’s wake.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “We are seeing quite hefty bursts of rain moving across Northern Ireland and into Wales, with elsewhere a bit more showery in nature. “There are also quite lively gusts of wind, certainly for the UK, between 70 to 80mph and the highest at Aberdaron of 82mph at around midnight. “The winds will pick up through the morning across the rest of southern England as the low tracks its way eastwards. “The most persistent rain will be across Northern Ireland and Wales, with some showery outbreaks across parts of northern England as well.” Named by the Irish weather service Met Eireann, Storm Hannah barrelled into Ireland’s south-west on Friday.

