What is body dysmorphia?

With the news that cosmetic beauty clinics will now screen customers for mental health problems ahead of undergoing procedures, one particular condition has been highlighted.

Body dysmorphic disorder is one condition that beauty clinics are being trained to spot and refer patients to NHS facilities where necessary.

What is body dysmorphic disorder?

According to the NHS, body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), or body dysmorphia, is a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about 'flaws' in their appearance. Often, these perceived flaws are unnoticeable to others.

Having BDD does not mean you are vain or self-obsessed. It can be very upsetting and have a big impact on your life.

BDD can seriously affect your daily life, including your work, social life and relationships. BDD can also lead to depression, self-harm and even thoughts of suicide.