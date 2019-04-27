What the papers say – April 27

A range of stories make up the front pages on Saturday. Billionaire US investment titan Warren Buffett has voiced support for the UK, saying he would be ready to put his money into a British business “tomorrow”, the Financial Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian reports on the practices of online pharmacies selling opioid drugs.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail leads with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s decision not to attend a state banquet for Donald Trump.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Efforts to find the source of the National Security Council leak on Huawei lead the Daily Telegraph.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A cystic fibrosis-suffering mother has appealed to the Health Secretary for life-saving drugs so she can live to look after her son, the Daily Express reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Many Heathrow air passengers will be able to travel without having to show their passports with new facial recognition technology, The Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun reports on a potential omission from this year’s Strictly line-up.