Avengers: Endgame smashes box office records

Avengers: Endgame has shattered the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated 350 million dollars (£270m) in ticket sales in the US and 1.2 billion (£0.93bn) globally.

The Avengers finale starring Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo far exceeded even its own huge expectations, according to studio estimates.

The movie had been forecast to open between 260 million and 300 million dollars (£202-230m) in US and Canadian cinemas, but moviegoers turned out in such droves that Endgame blew past the previous record of 257.7 million (£198m), set last year by Avengers: Infinity War.

Endgame was just as enormous overseas. Worldwide, it obliterated the previous record of 640.5 million dollars, also set by Infinity War.

Endgame has already made more than movies like Skyfall, Aquaman and The Dark Knight Rises grossed in their entire runs.