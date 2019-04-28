Eliud Kipchoge runs into the record books with fourth London Marathon win

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya has won the London Marathon men's race for a record fourth time, in a time of 2.02.37.

Britain's Mo Farah who was hoping to finish in the top three, finished fifth, three minutes behind Kipchoge in a time of 2.05.38.

Kipchoge's time was the second fastest over the course ever, with the athlete failing to beat his own time.

In the women's race Brigid Kosgei of Kenya stormed ahead of the rest of the pack to win the race in 2.18.20, almost two minutes ahead of Vivian Cheruiyot who posted 2.20.14.

Britain's first female finisher was Charlotte Purdue who ran a personal best of 2.25.38 to finish in tenth place.

Callum Hawkins also finished tenth, again with a personal best, finishing in 2.08.14, a new Scottish record.

Both Purdue and Hawkins' top 10 finishes mean they have both earnt themselves an Olympic place for Tokyo 2020.

The men's wheelchair winner was Dan Romanchuk of the US, while Manuela Schar of Switzerland took the women's title.