‘Fare-dodging’ snake removed from bus

A “fare-dodging” snake had to be removed from a bus after alarming passengers.

McGill’s Buses posted an image of the reptile slithering along a window ledge on its service in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

The pet is said to have escaped from a passenger’s bag on Friday.

McGill’s said on Facebook: “Our Inspector Mick removing a fare dodging ‘passenger’ from a bus in Paisley yesterday.

“Now safely back with its owner but we hope it ‘adder’ good time.”