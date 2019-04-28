Government’s fracking tsar quits ‘impossible’ role after just six months in the job

Natascha Engel has quit after just six months in the role. Credit: PA

The Government’s fracking tsar has quit the post after just six months, claiming policy around the controversial process means there is “no purpose” to her job. Natascha Engel told Greg Clark, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, developing the industry will be “an impossible task” despite its “enormous potential”. In a resignation letter to Mr Clark, she accused environmental activists of being “highly successful” in encouraging the Government to curb fracking.

A drilling rig at Preston New Road shale gas exploration site Credit: PA

Greenpeace said ministers should put the fracking industry “out of its misery” and focus instead on developing clean technologies. Former Labour MP Ms Engel penned her letter following two weeks of protests by the Extinction Rebellion group, which brought parts of London to a standstill with demands to cut emissions to zero by 2025. She wrote: “A perfectly viable and exciting new industry that could help meet our carbon reduction targets, make us energy secure and provide jobs in parts of the country that really need them is in danger of withering on the vine – not for any technical or safety reasons, but because of a political decision.” Ms Engel complained that a traffic light system which halts fracking when a tremor with a magnitude of 0.5 is recorded “amounts to a de facto ban”. “The UK could be on the cusp of an energy revolution the like of which we have not seen since the discovery of North Sea oil and gas,” she wrote.

How does fracking work? Credit: PA Graphics