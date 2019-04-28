Advertisement

London Marathon in pictures as thousands hit the streets

Runners in fancy dress during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon. Credit: PA

The race has been won but many thousands are still making their way to the finish line at this year's London Marathon.

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya finished in just over two hours, with Britain's Mo Farah just three minutes behind him.

Others dressed as superheroes and famous landmarks are chugging along behind - and posing for a few pictures.

Around 40,000 hit the streets this morning, with pictures taken from above showing The Mall and Tower Bridge filled up with colourful runners.

Kipchoge's time was the second fastest over the course ever, with the athlete finishing just shy of his own time.

In the women's race Brigid Kosgei of Kenya stormed ahead of the rest of the pack to win the race in 2.18.20, almost two minutes ahead of Vivian Cheruiyot who posted 2.20.14.

See for yourselves how the rest are getting on below:

Team Barbara’s Revolutionaries – including Jamie Borthwick, Jake Wood, Kellie Shirley, Tanya Franks, Scott Mitchell, Natalie Cassidy and Adam Woodyatt – were running to raise funds for dementia research, in support of EastEnders veteran Dame Barbara Windsor Credit: Steven Paston/PA
Chris Evans (centre) with the Team Barbara’s Revolutionaries ahead of the race. Credit: Steven Paston/PA
The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance. Credit: Paul Harding/PA
Harry poses for a picture with Morocco’s El Amin Chentouf (centre) as he celebrates winning the World Para Athletics World Championship race, alongside second placed Alberto Suarez Laso of Spain (left) and fourth placed Japan’s Tadashi Horikoshi (right). Credit: Paul Harding/PA
Runners in fancy dress during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon. Credit: Steven Paston/PA
A Spider-Man on the course. Credit: Steven Paston/PA
The Riddler was hot on his heels. Credit: Steven Paston/PA
Chelsea pensioners watch runners pass the Tower of London. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
A Mo Farah imposter takes part. Credit: Steven Paston/PA
But he was no match for the real star – Sir Mo finished in fifth place. Credit: Paul Harding/PA
A runner raises funds for Save The Rhino. Credit: Steven Paston/PA
A bird’s-eye view of the marathon. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Runners cross Tower Bridge. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Runners in fancy dress cross the finish line. Credit: Paul Harding/PA
Elmo celebrates success. Credit: Paul Harding/PA
Nell McAndrew poses with her medal. Credit: Paul Harding/PA
Runners packed The Mall. Credit: Paul Harding/PA
Sir Richard Branson hands out medals. Credit: Paul Harding/PA
Wonder Woman crosses the line. Credit: Paul Harding/PA
Big Ben needed a little help at the finish line. Credit: Paul Harding/PA