London Marathon in pictures as thousands hit the streets

The race has been won but many thousands are still making their way to the finish line at this year's London Marathon.

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya finished in just over two hours, with Britain's Mo Farah just three minutes behind him.

Others dressed as superheroes and famous landmarks are chugging along behind - and posing for a few pictures.

Around 40,000 hit the streets this morning, with pictures taken from above showing The Mall and Tower Bridge filled up with colourful runners.

Kipchoge's time was the second fastest over the course ever, with the athlete finishing just shy of his own time.

In the women's race Brigid Kosgei of Kenya stormed ahead of the rest of the pack to win the race in 2.18.20, almost two minutes ahead of Vivian Cheruiyot who posted 2.20.14.

