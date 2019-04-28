People paying 129,000 euro more to live near Dart and Luas stops in Dublin

House prices close to Dart stations and Luas stops are now 129,000 euro higher than average prices in Dublin, a new survey has found. The latest research from Daft.ie found that property prices near the public transport stops rose by an average of 4% in the first quarter of this year, to an average of 512,000 euro. It means that buyers are now paying 129,000 euro, or 34%, more for a property close to a Dart station or Luas stop compared to the average price for a house in the capital, which is 383,000 euro.

Credit: Daft.ie graphic

Raychel O’Connell from Daft.ie said: “House prices close to Dublin Dart and Luas stations continue to rise at a higher rate than the county average, which shows just how strong demand is for light rail public transport options in the capital.” The survey released on Sunday analysed the average asking prices for two- and three-bedroom properties close to each of the 98 Dart and Luas stops and stations in the greater Dublin area for the period between April 2018 and March 2019. Commuters on the Dublin south coastline pay on average the most for a property close to a Dart station with prices averaging 670,000 euro, an increase of 45,000 euro since the first quarter of 2018. Prices near Dart stations are among the most expensive analysed with Sandymount (870,000 euro), Dalkey (848,000 euro), Lansdowne Road (821,000 euro) and Sydney Parade (756,000 euro) accounting for four of the five most expensive stations to live near. On the Luas, homes close to the Beechwood stop command the highest average asking price (788,000 euro) on the green line, while those living close to the Spencer Dock stop (724,000 euro) pay the most on the Luas red line.

Credit: Daft.ie graphic