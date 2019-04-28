Sri Lankans celebrate Mass on TV as churches close amid fears of more attacks

Sri Lankan Navy soldiers stand guard in front of St Anthony’s Shrine which was bombed on Easter Sunday. Credit: AP

Sri Lanka’s Catholics have celebrated Mass in their homes by a televised broadcast as churches across the island nation shut over fears of militant attacks, a week after the Islamic State-claimed Easter suicide bombings killed over 250 people. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, delivered a homily before members of the clergy and the country’s leaders in a small chapel at his Colombo residence — an extraordinary measure underlining the fear still gripping this nation of 21 million people. “This is a time our hearts are tested by the great destruction that took place last Sunday,” Mr Ranjith said. “This is a time questions such as, does God truly love us, does He have compassion towards us, can arise in human hearts.”

People gather around a television in a cafe in Sri Lanka Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP

In a rare show of unity, President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa attended the Mass. Their political rivalry and government dysfunction are blamed for a failure to act upon near-specific information received from foreign intelligence agencies that preceded the bombings that targeted three churches and three luxury hotels. All Sri Lankan churches were asked to ring bells on Sunday while the lamp lighting takes place. The US Embassy in Colombo has warned against attending any service at a place of worship this weekend. In the eastern district of Ampara on Sunday, at least 15 people died after Sri Lankan security forces carried out a raid on a safehouse used by the militants linked to the Easter Sunday bombings. A shoot-out began on Friday night after police tipped off soldiers about a suspected safe house near the eastern Sri Lankan town of Sammanthurai. At least three explosives were set off and multiple shots fired. Police say six children are among the dead and at least three others were injured in the melee.

A four-year-old girl injured in the safehouse raid is taken to hospital. Credit: AP

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said some of the dead will likely be militants who blew themselves up. So-called Islamic State group claimed three of the militants who blew themselves up. In a statement carried by the extremists’ Aamaq news agency, so-called IS identified the bombers by their noms du guerre as Abu Hammad, Abu Sufyan and Abu al-Qa’qa. It said they opened fire with automatic weapons and “after exhausting their ammunition, detonated … their explosive belts”. One civilian is known to have died in the attack. In the town on Sunday, soldiers guarded St Mary Magdalen’s Church, where a sign on the gate said the church and the school would be closed until May 6. A nearby mosque also had soldiers stationed outside.

Police officers display a flag in Arabic Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP

At the main police station in Ampara, an outdoor stage now holds what police recovered after the firefight. The IS-aligned militants had created a bombmaking factory at the home, complete with laboratory-style beakers and thick rubber gloves. Bags of fertiliser, gunpowder and small ball bearings filled boxes. Police found gallons of acids, used to make the fire of the blast more lethal.