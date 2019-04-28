Sri Lanka's streets empty as people stay indoors one week on from Easter Sunday attacks

The streets were empty as we left for Negombo this morning. Even the guards at the many security checkpoints that have sprung up across the capital were left idle.

Most people are choosing to stay indoors a week on from the horrific attacks that claimed more than 250 lives and have shattered peace and safety in Sri Lanka.

Throughout the week people have shared their grief with us and told us of their fear that the country would slip back into the dark days from which it has just emerged.

In 2009 a civil war that raged here for 30 years came to an end, and it has taken the past decade to repair every aspect of society from community tensions to the economy.

The Easter Sunday atrocities have shocked, saddened and saddled Sri Lanka with a new terror.