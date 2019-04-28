Sri Lanka's streets empty as people stay indoors one week on from Easter Sunday attacks
The streets were empty as we left for Negombo this morning. Even the guards at the many security checkpoints that have sprung up across the capital were left idle.
Most people are choosing to stay indoors a week on from the horrific attacks that claimed more than 250 lives and have shattered peace and safety in Sri Lanka.
Throughout the week people have shared their grief with us and told us of their fear that the country would slip back into the dark days from which it has just emerged.
In 2009 a civil war that raged here for 30 years came to an end, and it has taken the past decade to repair every aspect of society from community tensions to the economy.
The Easter Sunday atrocities have shocked, saddened and saddled Sri Lanka with a new terror.
The Christian community has played an integral role in creating societal harmony and for it to be targeted has struck at the heart of all this country wants to stand for.
And the murdering of tourists, such an important part of the island's economy, was equally as calculated for the devastating impact it would have.
A week on from the bombings we are still being warned of further attacks with dozens of terror suspects still on the run.
It is clear that Easter Sunday was not meant to be the end of this assault on Sri Lanka.
So as buildings are repaired, the wounded begin to heal and grief takes hold among those who have lost, fear also hangs heavy in the air.
There is a race on to capture each and every person behind last Sunday's massacre and, until that happens and questions are answered, this island cannot begin to recover.