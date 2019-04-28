What the papers say – April 28

Lion “farms”, climate change and the Chinese ambassador make for a range of headlines on Sunday. Thousands of lions are being bred for the benefit of bloodthirsty trophy hunters, the Mail on Sunday says.

Peers will be forced to reveal interests linked to Russia and China in a blitz on foreign influence on British politics, the Sunday Times reports.

A climate emergency could be declared by MPs if Labour wins backing of a Commons motion, The Observer says.

The daughter of serial killer Joanna Dennehy has spoken to the Sunday People.

Police are investigating after images of plane crash footballer Emiliano Sala’s body were posted online, the Sunday Mirror reports.

Beijing’s ambassador has written in the Sunday Telegraph urging British politicians to resist external pressure over decisions on Chinese firms.

The Sunday Express leads with Brexit after a poll showed the Conservatives face a hammering in coming local elections.