Biodegradable bags ‘still capable of carrying shopping three years on’

Biodegradable and compostable plastic bags can still carry full loads of shopping after three years of being exposed to a natural environment, a study has found.

Researchers from the University of Plymouth examined five plastic bag materials widely available from high street shops in the UK.

The bags were exposed to air, soil and sea – environments they could encounter if left as litter – and monitored at regular intervals.

After nine months in open air, all the materials had completely disintegrated into fragments, the study published in Environmental Science and Technology found.

But biodegradable, oxo-biodegradable and conventional plastic materials remained functional as carrier bags after being in soil or the sea for more than three years.

The compostable bag disappeared completely from the test rig in the marine environment within three months but was still present in soil after 27 months, though it showed signs of deterioration.