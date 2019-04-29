Charles to visit 18th-century Scout hut

The Prince of Wales will meet Scout leaders and tour a museum during a visit to Aberdeenshire.

Charles has been invited to view the newly refurbished 1st Macduff Scout Hut, one of the oldest surviving buildings in the coastal town.

He will meet leaders and members of the unit at the stone hut which dates back to the 18th century and serves as a meeting point for Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.